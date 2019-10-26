Donald Trump Misses the Old iPhone Home Button

President Donald Trump revealed on Twitter Friday night that he missed the old iPhone home button, which was first eliminated on the iPhone X.

“To Tim: The Button on the IPhone was FAR better than the Swipe!” Trump wrote on Twitter, in an apparent message to Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Current iPhones use a face ID camera to unlock the phone and require the user to swipe up on the screen to access the home screen with apps.

Throughout his presidency, Trump has maintained a relationship with Apple CEO Tim Cook.

“That’s why he’s a great executive because he calls me and others don’t,” Trump told reporters in August in response to questions about Cook.

Cook and Trump met at his club in New Jersey in the summer to discuss the impact that tariffs would have on their products currently manufactured in China.

Cook argued that the ten percent tariff would hurt Apple and give an unfair advantage to Samsung.

“The problem was that Samsung, a competitor, his competitor, wouldn’t be paying tariffs, and Tim Cook would,” Trump said. “I gotta help him out short-term because it’s a great American company.”