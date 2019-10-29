As a combat veteran of the War on Terror and two tours in the Middle East, including combat in Iraq, it’s distressing to me that such an obvious victory like the death of a major figure in the ISIS movement is being poisoned by partisanship and the Never-Trump forces in the mainstream media.

During a moment like this one, the first words out of the mouths of even the most ardent critics of Trump should be “thank you for making the world safer, Mr. President.” Instead, as has become the custom of the mainstream media and the Democrat lackeys masquerading as neutral “security analysts” on cable news, good news is either spun negatively, downplayed, or outright ignored.

No matter what you think of this President, the precedent that this sets is a negative one, and it sets the stage for more ruthless partisanship that threatens to tear America apart regardless of whether there is a Democrat or Republican in the white house.

In this moment, let me remind all of you, as a combat veteran, as someone who has looked terror in the face, as someone who has seen excellent people make the ultimate sacrifice for the security of our world and this great nation: when terrorists are killed, it is a GOOD thing. What a shame that this needs to be said.