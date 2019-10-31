Donald Trump: Mitt Romney Is ‘Worst Name in Politics’

President Donald Trump criticized Sen. Mitt Romney on Tuesday at a Washington, DC, fundraiser for House Republicans.

During his speech, Trump repeated his claim that Rep. Patrick McHenry had “the best name” in politics because it was the name of a Founding Father.

“If I had that name, I would have been president 10 years ago,” Trump said. “The worst name in politics? Sen. Mitt Romney.”

Trump’s comments were closed to the press, but some of them leaked to Politico.

Trump also mocked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as “Nasty Nancy” and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer as a “lap dog,” according to Politico’s report of the event. The president typically gives a rousing unfiltered speech at fundraisers, ripping his political enemies and praising his allies.

Supporters of the president usually enjoy jokes at Romney’s expense, particularly after he was sharply critical of the president when Democrats began an impeachment inquiry.

“If Mitt worked this hard on Obama, he could have won,” Trump wrote on Twitter in response to Romney’s criticism. “Sadly, he choked!”

Trump also criticized Romney as a “pompous ass” and a “fool” who was playing into the hands of Democrats with the impeachment fiasco.

The fundraiser was held at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC:

I’m hearing that the Great People of Utah are considering their vote for their Pompous Senator, Mitt Romney, to be a big mistake. I agree! He is a fool who is playing right into the hands of the Do Nothing Democrats! #IMPEACHMITTROMNEY — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2019

Somebody please wake up Mitt Romney and tell him that my conversation with the Ukrainian President was a congenial and very appropriate one, and my statement on China pertained to corruption, not politics. If Mitt worked this hard on Obama, he could have won. Sadly, he choked! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2019