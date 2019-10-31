Ortiz: Only a Constitutional Amendment Can Solve the Federal Debt

Alfredo Ortiz of Job Creators Network writes about the approaching $23 trillion federal debt and laments how no one seems to worry enough to do something about it. Ortiz suggests only a constitutional amendment will fix the problem:

The U.S. Treasury announced in October that the federal deficit for fiscal year 2019 reached $984 billion. Though it never makes it to the top of the 24-hour news cycle, the national debt, which will soon hit $23 trillion, is one of the biggest threats facing the country. . . .

The seduction to spend beyond our means is bipartisan. President Bush and President Obama each doubled the size of the national debt over their terms in office. Trillion-dollar deficits show no sign of slowing. In fact, the CBO expects the deficit to rise by roughly 50 percent over the next decade. Only a constitution amendment can protect the country from this fiscal profligacy that neither party can resist. . . .

That’s why we need to take the issue out of the hands of policymakers — like the country’s framers prevented regulating speech — with the constitution. A constitutional amendment — which requires two-thirds majorities in Congress and passage by three-quarters of state legislatures — should have widespread appeal. It’s an issue that can unite Clinton Democrats, fiscal conservatives, libertarians, and potentially even the country itself.

