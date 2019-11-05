Report: Dispatch Supervisor Watching Netflix Sends Police 30 Minutes Late

An internal report from the Coral Springs Police Department in Florida indicates officers were over 30 minutes late to a June 9, 2019, shooting because a 911 call center supervisor was watching Netflix.

According to CBS Miami, the report indicates that supervisor Julie Vidaud was allegedly “logged on to Netflix” as numerous calls on a shooting came in. One of the calls was mislabeled and others were given a delayed response.

Police eventually arrived “34 minutes” after the initial call had been placed, according to the report.

The report indicated “the movie ‘I Am Mother’ played for 1 hour 53 minutes at Vidaud’s workstation while the incident in question was occurring.” Vidaud claimed she was “working on performance evaluations” at the time the calls were mishandled. Investigators determined, “The evidence conclusively shows that Vidaud spends an inordinate amount of time conducting personal business on the computer to include playing streaming TV and movies.”

