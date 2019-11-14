Intrusion Suspect Recovering After Being Shot by Homeowner

An intrusion suspect is recovering after being shot Wednesday morning by a Kansas City, Kansas, homeowner.

Fox4KC reports the homeowner woke to strange noises around 1 a.m., armed himself, and went to investigate.

KSHB reports the homeowner located “the suspect and shot him.”

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department tweeted about the incident:

