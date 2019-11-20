Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, will testify before the House Intelligence Committee Wednesday as part of the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

Sondland delivered a private deposition before the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs, and Oversight Committees on October 17, testifying that the told Bill Taylor, the U.S. Charge d’affaires for Ukraine, that President Trump sought “nothing” from Ukraine and that there was “no quid pro quo” during the president’s July 25 telephone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to U.S. diplomat David Holmes, he overheard a July 26 call in which President Trump mentioned “the investigations” to Sondland — an alleged reference to the president’s request for Ukraine to probe into allegations of corruption against former Vice President and 2020 White House contender Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden. Holmes testified that Sondland conveyed to him that President Trump cared “more about the investigations” than Ukraine.

A partisan CIA analyst mischaracterized the Trump-Zelensky call in a “whistleblower” complaint to the intelligence community inspector general, prompting the House Democrats to launch an impeachment probe on September 24.

Click here to read Breitbart News’ “Cheat Sheet” on Sondland’s public testimony.

**Follow live updates on this event from Breitbart News. All times in eastern.**

9:44 A.M. — Sondland: “In the absence of any credible explanation for the suspension of aid, I later came to believe that the resumption of security aid would not occur until there was a public statement from Ukraine committing to the investigations of the 2016 election and Burisma.”

9:43 A.M. — Sondland: “Mr. Giuliani’s requests were a quid pro quo for arranging a White House visit for President Zelensky. Mr. Giuliani was expressing the desires of the President of the United States, and we knew that these investigations were important to the President.”

9:42 A.M. — Sondland: “Precisely because we did not think that we were engaging in improper behavior, we made every effort to ensure that the relevant decisionmakers at the National Security Council and State Department knew the important details of our efforts.”

9:41 A.M. — Sondland: “We did not want to work with Mr. Giuliani. We simply played the hand we were dealt.”

"We did not want to work with Mr. Giuliani. Simply put, we played the hand we were dealt…we followed the President’s orders," Sondland testifies. https://t.co/dAulXuKsHy pic.twitter.com/O0u2gqUE6q — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) November 20, 2019

9:38 A.M. — Sondland says the State Department would not provide documents that could refresh his testimony: “Having access to the State Department materials would have been very helpful to me in trying to reconstruct with whom I spoke and met, when, and what was said. I am not a note-taker. I am not a memo writer. Never have been.”

He adds: “These documents are not classified and, in fairness, should have been made available. In the absence of these materials, my memory, admittedly has not been perfect.”

9:36 A.M. — Sondland: “I expect that few Americans have heard my name before these events. My parents fled Europe during the Holocaust.”

9:34 A.M. — Sondland is being sworn in.

US Amb to EU Gordon Sondland opening statement https://t.co/P7qxRrRpnN pic.twitter.com/gllVvlph3E — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) November 20, 2019

9:30 A.M. — Nunes: “We need to subpoena Hunter Biden, as well as the whistleblower.”

9:29 A.M. — Nunes: “Our first president, George Washington, directed his own diplomatic channels to secure a treaty with Great Britain. If my Democratic colleagues were around in 1794, they’d want to impeach him too.”

9:27 A.M. — Nunes: “Ambassador Sondland, you are here today to be smeared.”

9:23 A.M. — House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Devin Nunes (R-CA) begins his opening statement: “Ambassador Sondland, welcome. Glad you’re here. Really not glad you’re here, but welcome to the fifth day of this circus.”

House Intelligence Committee ranking member Devin Nunes (R-CA) delivers opening statement, tells Gordon Sondland "I'm really not glad you are here." https://t.co/rEoy7Nnhjo pic.twitter.com/iN6WIxM81y — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 20, 2019

9:19 A.M. —

Schiff: "If the president abused his power and invited foreign interference in our elections, if he sought to condition, coerce, extort, or bribe an ally…it will be up to us to decide, whether those acts are compatible with the office of the presidency" https://t.co/RzSCdGn4eM pic.twitter.com/I5ZSajvUvT — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) November 20, 2019

9:18 A.M. — More from Schiff’s opening statement:

Schiff: Sondland told Taylor that he had “made a mistake” by telling the Ukrainians that an Oval Office meeting "was dependent on a public announcement of investigations. In fact, everything was dependent on such an announcement, including security assistance.” — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) November 20, 2019

9:15 A.M. — Schiff: “As Ambassador Sondland would later tell career foreign service officer David Holmes immediately after speaking to the president, Trump ‘did not give an *expletive* about Ukraine.'”

House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff (D-CA): "As Amb. Sondland would later tell career foreign service officer David Holmes immediately after speaking to the president, Trump 'did not give an *expletive* about Ukraine'" https://t.co/xNMZ7UURm1 pic.twitter.com/rfrRAs06o3 — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) November 20, 2019

9:14 A.M. — Schiff calls Sondland a “skilled dealmaker” who found himself “embroiled” in activities regarding President Trump and Ukraine.

9:11 A.M. — House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) has gaveled the hearing to begin and delivers his opening statement.

Rep. Adam Schiff delivers opening statement: "Trump’s scheme undermined military and diplomatic support for a key ally and undercut U.S. anticorruption efforts in Ukraine. Trump put his personal and political interests above those of the United States." https://t.co/RzSCdGn4eM pic.twitter.com/Q4PCavcdsc — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) November 20, 2019

9:07 A.M. — Sondland has taken his seat.

9:00 A.M. — WASHINGTON (AP) — Sondland confirmed for House impeachment investigators Wednesday he spoke with President Donald Trump on a cellphone from a busy Kyiv restaurant the day after the president prodded Ukraine’s leader to investigate political rival Joe Biden.

Sondland, the most anticipated witness in the inquiry, also said he kept Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other top administration officials aware of what was going on.

He said he specifically told Vice President Mike Pence he “had concerns” the military aid to Ukraine “had become tied” to the investigations.

“Everyone was in the loop,” Sondland testified in opening remarks. “It was no secret.”

8:46 A.M. — Sondland is arriving on Capitol Hill for his testimony.

WATCH: U.S. Amb. to EU Gordon Sondland arrives on Capitol Hill to publicly testify before the House Intelligence Committee as part of the impeachment inquiry https://t.co/VBarlqf0yy pic.twitter.com/qJYrrTrPhr — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) November 20, 2019

The Associated Press contributed to this report.