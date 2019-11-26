His recently launched bid for the presidency is not a critique of Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-MA) own campaign, Deval Patrick said Tuesday.

“This campaign is not a critique of her or others,” the Democrat and former governor of Massachusetts stated during an interview on CNN’s New Day.

“It is simply that my range of problem-solving experience, my life experience, is broader than most of the other candidates in the race,” he said, adding, “I’m trying to be very careful because I am enormously fond and respectful of Sen. Warren.”

Former President Barack Obama reportedly told Patrick not long ago that it was “too late” to join the 2020 presidential race, according to Breitbart News.

Despite his advice, Patrick announced November 14 that he was running for president and said his campaign would focus on the “character of the country.”

“We can’t make meaningful and lasting change to our policies without also changing our politics,” the 63-year-old Chicago native said, adding, “That means governing not for the next news cycle or election cycle but for the next generation. Not just to beat the incumbent but to shape a better future for everyone, everywhere.”

However, Patrick was forced to cancel a campaign event scheduled to take place November 20 after only two people showed up, according to Breitbart News.

ABC News reporter Cheyenne Haslett tweeted a photo of the almost empty room at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia:

This was the @DevalPatrick event at @Morehouse College right around the time we were told he was 2 minutes away. It was a very empty room. A few minutes later, after the students notified the campaign that there were only a few students there, he cancelled. pic.twitter.com/9T9rmbeI49 — Cheyenne Haslett (@cheyennehaslett) November 21, 2019

Patrick, who some view as the moderate alternative to the more progressive-minded Warren and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), tweeted the day of his campaign launch that “people are looking for revolutionary change — and revolutionary change they shall have.”

“We’ve been waiting for it for a long time. But in this moment of anger and anxiety, we have to seize the opportunity to use systematic change as a way to bring us back together,” he concluded.