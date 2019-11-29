Ronan Farrow says twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton iced him out upon learning of his investigation into the accusations of sexual assault against Harvey Weinstein, noting how people will turn “if you threaten the centers of power or the sources of funding around them.”

The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Ronan Farrow told the Financial Times that Clinton slowly iced him out upon learning of his investigation into Weinstein, a Clinton ally and major Clinton Foundation donor. Weinstein also donated to groups that supported Clinton’s failed presidential bid.

“It’s remarkable how quickly even people with a long relationship with you will turn if you threaten the centers of power or the sources of funding around them,” Farrow, who worked for Clinton for “years,” told the publication.

“Ultimately, there are a lot of people out there who operate in that way. They’re beholden to powerful interests and if you go up against those interests, you become radioactive very quickly,” Farrow added.

Farrow spoke to Fox News last month to discuss his book Catch and Kill and described how Clinton and her aides backed away from him after finding out that he was “working on this story about one of her most significant donors, a big bundler of Hollywood money.”

“I can’t speak to her [Hillary’s] state of mind. What I can say is she attempted to withdraw from an interview that she had committed to for a foreign policy book I was working on, for which I interviewed every other living secretary of State,” Farrow explained.

“And, before doing so, her staff raised concerns about the fact that I was working on this story about one of her most significant donors, a big bundler of Hollywood money,” he added:

Reporters asked Chelsea Clinton in October 2017 if the Clinton Foundation would return the donations made by Weinstein, who has been charged with numerous sex crimes.

“Chelsea, will the foundation give back the donations from Harvey Weinstein?” a reporter asked.

She did not respond, but the foundation said in a statement that it did not have plans to return the donations.

“We are a charity. Donations, these included, have been spent fighting childhood obesity and HIV/AIDS, combatting climate change, and empowering girls and women, and we have no plans to return them,” foundation officials said in a statement at the time.