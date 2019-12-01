Sanctuary State Colorado: Freed Illegal Alien Accused of Attempted Murder

An illegal alien in the sanctuary state of Colorado has been re-arrested for attempted murder less than a month after he was freed from prison.

Osmani Garces-Ortiz, a 37-year-old illegal alien from Cuba, was released by the sanctuary jurisdiction of Arapahoe County, Colorado, on October 28, despite the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency requesting he be held so they could take over custody.

Garces-Ortiz had originally been arrested for drug crimes and trespassing. Less than a month later, on November 21, the illegal alien was arrested in Arapahoe County for attempted murder — an incident that would have never occurred had he be turned over to ICE, federal officials said.

“As ICE has repeatedly made clear, when local jurisdictions refuse to support immigration enforcement, they betray their duty to protect public safety,” an ICE spokesperson told the Sentinel.

Garces-Ortiz is being held on a $202,000 bond and ICE has once again placed a detainer on him, requesting that should he be released at any time that he be turned over to their custody.

Earlier this year, Colorado’s Gov. Jared Polis (D) signed into law a sanctuary state measure that effectively prohibits all jurisdictions in the state from cooperating with ICE agents. Instead, the state law requires that counties shield criminal illegal aliens from arrest and deportation.

ICE officials told the Sentinel that “it was absolutely predictable” that the sanctuary state law would mean more American victims at the hands of illegal aliens.

“Because of this law, our ICE office was not notified when a criminal alien was released on bail, and this alien is now charged with attempted murder,” ICE official John Fabbricatore said. “How many more terrible crimes will be committed, because lawmakers put political agendas before public safety?”

As Breitbart News reported, an illegal alien who was shielded from deportation by a “sanctuary church” in Colorado is now accused of killing Sean Buchanan, a father of five children. The illegal alien had a criminal record dating back to 2011 but was never deported from the U.S.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.