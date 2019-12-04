Kamala Harris Performs Last Dance as She Exits Presidential Race

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris dances as he makes her way to speak to supporters before the Iowa Democratic Party's Liberty and Justice Celebration, Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) offered one last dance as she officially suspended her presidential campaign, dancing alongside staffers in Baltimore, according to a video her communications director posted.

Harris officially dropped out of the race on Tuesday, the news following the dramatic cancellation of a big fundraiser at a New York law firm. While details were scarce, the campaign attributed the sudden cancellation to a “personal matter.” Harris officially suspended her campaign the same day.

“I’m not a billionaire. I can’t fund my own campaign. And as the campaign has gone on, it’s become harder and harder to raise the money we need to compete,” Harris wrote in a Medium post.

“In good faith, I can’t tell you, my supporters and volunteers, that I have a path forward if I don’t believe I do,” she continued. “So, to you, my supporters, it is with deep regret — but also with deep gratitude — that I am suspending my campaign today.”

As Harris continued to dip in the polls, her unconventional methods of garnering support increased. She posted cooking and baking videos, prepared “Sunday Suppers” in Iowans’ homes, and danced – a lot:

The end of her campaign was no exception. She danced her way out of the race with members of her Baltimore staff, according to a video posted by her communications director, Lily Adams.

“As Kamala says, being a leader is not about who you beat down. It’s about who you lift up,” Adams wrote. “Here she is lifting up our Baltimore staff tonight. Cheers to our leader”:

While the impact of Harris’s departure is not yet known, some speculate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) stands to benefit most from the California senator’s exit:

