Kamala Harris Performs Last Dance as She Exits Presidential Race

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) offered one last dance as she officially suspended her presidential campaign, dancing alongside staffers in Baltimore, according to a video her communications director posted.

Harris officially dropped out of the race on Tuesday, the news following the dramatic cancellation of a big fundraiser at a New York law firm. While details were scarce, the campaign attributed the sudden cancellation to a “personal matter.” Harris officially suspended her campaign the same day.

“I’m not a billionaire. I can’t fund my own campaign. And as the campaign has gone on, it’s become harder and harder to raise the money we need to compete,” Harris wrote in a Medium post.

“In good faith, I can’t tell you, my supporters and volunteers, that I have a path forward if I don’t believe I do,” she continued. “So, to you, my supporters, it is with deep regret — but also with deep gratitude — that I am suspending my campaign today.”

As Harris continued to dip in the polls, her unconventional methods of garnering support increased. She posted cooking and baking videos, prepared “Sunday Suppers” in Iowans’ homes, and danced – a lot:

When we get tired of speech prep there’s only one thing to do… pic.twitter.com/i7DoT8EwKO — Lily Adams (@adamslily) January 23, 2019

The end of her campaign was no exception. She danced her way out of the race with members of her Baltimore staff, according to a video posted by her communications director, Lily Adams.

“As Kamala says, being a leader is not about who you beat down. It’s about who you lift up,” Adams wrote. “Here she is lifting up our Baltimore staff tonight. Cheers to our leader”:

As Kamala says, being a leader is not about who you beat down. It’s about who you lift up. Here she is lifting up our Baltimore staff tonight. Cheers to our leader. pic.twitter.com/Fj5gQ4Xo1o — Lily Adams (@adamslily) December 4, 2019

While the impact of Harris’s departure is not yet known, some speculate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) stands to benefit most from the California senator’s exit:

Harris supporters were most likely to also be considering Warren and Biden, per the Economist/YouGov. Klobuchar also surprisingly high here given her low standing overall. Still, Harris had only ~4% of the vote, so won't hugely shake things up.https://t.co/4JApGxCCKx pic.twitter.com/S0DXQxjd6h — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) December 3, 2019