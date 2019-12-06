House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) attacked President Donald Trump in an interview published Friday, stating the president “doesn’t give a shit about what’s good for our country.”

Speaking to The New Yorker, Schiff pointed to the testimony of David Holmes, counselor for political affairs at the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine, who said that he was told that the president was detached from what happened in the European country, caring only about “big stuff,” such as a review of allegations of corruption against former Vice President Joe Biden and his beleaguered son, Hunter Biden.

“That says it all. The President doesn’t give a shit about what’s good for our country, what’s good for Ukraine,” the House intel panel chair judged. “It’s all about what’s in it for him personally and for his reelection campaign.”

“That is a perfect summary of this whole scheme,” he said in summation of U.S. diplomat’s testimony.

Last month, Holmes testified that Gordon Sondland, Ambassador to the European Union, took a phone call from President Trump in which the president asked Sondland if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky would probe into the Bidens.

“I then heard President Trump ask, quote, ‘So he’s going to do the investigation?’” Holmes said. “Ambassador Sondland replied that ‘he’s going to do it’, adding that President Zelensky will, quote, ‘do anything you ask him to’.”

Holmes then conceded to lawmakers that he did not take notes of the conversation he eavesdropped on between the president and ambassador.

Democrats have cited the President Trump’s call with Sondland as evidence that implicates the president in a so-called “quid pro quo” scheme to exchange U.S. military aid to Ukraine for the investigations. The day prior to the Trump-Sondland call, the president asked Zelensky to probe into the Bidens, a suggestion that sparked a partisan CIA analyst to file a “whistleblower” complaint to the intelligence community inspector general. The complaint, based on second-hand information, then prompted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to launch a formal impeachment inquiry.

Schiff comments come after Pelosi directed the House Judiciary Committee to draft articles of impeachment.