The White House’s top impeachment communicator made clear in no uncertain terms on Sunday evening that if impeachment reaches a Senate trial, President Donald Trump expects House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI) chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA); former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden; and the so-called “whistleblower” to be called as fact witnesses in the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Pam Bondi, the former attorney general of Florida, who now serves as special adviser to the president in the White House, running the administration’s response to House Democrats’ partisan impeachment efforts, appeared on Breitbart News Sunday on SiriusXM 125, the Patriot Channel, this weekend to lay out how President Trump expects a fair trial in the Senate—and expects Schiff, Hunter Biden, and the “whistleblower” to testify.

Bondi noted that House Judiciary Committee ranking member Rep. DougCollins (R-GA)—just like HPSCI ranking member Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) did before him—pushed to call Schiff, Hunter Biden, his business partner Devon Archer, the “whistleblower,” Fusion GPS’s Nellie Ohr, Ukraine-connected Democrat National Committee (DNC) adviser Andrea Chalupa, and others in these House hearings. But Democrats, led by Schiff and House Judiciary Committee chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), have obstructed this critical witness testimony. The White House and President Trump, Bondi said, expects the Senate Judiciary Committee to call on these and more if impeachment does reach a Senate trial, which would be triggered if the House passes Articles of Impeachment.

“Staying in the House for a minute, did you hear who Congressman Collins wants to call? Schiff, Hunter Biden, Devon Archer, the whistleblower, Nellie Ohr, Alexandra Chalupa, and more,” Bondi said on Breitbart News Sunday. “So that’s where House Republicans are, and when it gets to the Senate when we have the Federal Rules of Evidence, yeah, we have been very, very clear, and the president has been very clear. The president is innocent, and he has done nothing wrong, and the president is going to have a fair shot putting some witnesses. We want to call Adam Schiff, first witness. We want to call Hunter Biden. We want to call the whistleblower. This has been a setup from day one. Think about this: tomorrow, go back and look at the Clinton impeachment. Ken Starr presented that report. So Adam Schiff should be the one presenting that report. This is his baby, yet he’s sending a lower-level lawyer, a staff lawyer, to present the report. You know why? He doesn’t want to testify. He doesn’t want to have to take the questions from Republican members of Congress. He’s already running scared.”

Bondi also responded directly to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s announcement late last week that House Democrats have decided to move forward with articles of impeachment against President Trump despite a lack of a clear case and next-to-no evidence, if any at all, of wrongdoing by President Trump.

“My response is very brief: she did that before she had a shred of evidence from the committee to do so. It makes no sense. They have not presented any evidence, but she stands up and says she’s going forward,” Bondi said.

Pelosi, during that press conference, was triggered when a reporter asked if she “hates” President Trump. As she was walking off the stage, she wheeled around and stayed, denying she hates anyone and saying that as a Catholic, she prays for Trump.

“She sure loves to impeach him; we know that,” Bondi replied to Pelosi’s claims that she does not hate Trump. “Yeah, pretty interesting, isn’t it? She was pretty hateful to the reporter who asked her.”

Bondi also said that the public should not take it as a foregone conclusion that President Trump will definitely be impeached by the House. There will be no Republican votes for articles of impeachment, and two Democrats already publicly opposed even the opening of an “impeachment inquiry” against Trump—meaning there is already bipartisan opposition to the Democrats’ partisan efforts. Meanwhile, there are 31 Democrats—including those two who already opposed Pelosi’s partisan attacks against Trump—who represent districts that President Trump won in 2016. To block it on the floor, Republicans would need to increase that bipartisan opposition to Pelosi’s partisan impeachment by about another 16 or so Democrats—a tough but not impossible climb given how unsuccessful Democrats have been in swaying public opinion.

“I do, and here’s why. You and I have talked about this before: This has been a choreographed hit job from day one. There’s so many Democrats from moderate districts and states that President Trump won overwhelmingly,” Bondi said when asked about possible rising opposition from Democrats. “We know this has been predetermined since 2016, and what we just talked about: Pelosi ordered them to proceed without hearing even a shred of evidence. She gets up there and makes that announcement. What were we hoping she’d do? Get up there and talk about USMCA and 176,000 jobs coming to our country. Democrats are seeing what’s happening, they’re seeing it, and I think they’re concerned about what’s happening in their districts, and the only reason this whole thing got started is because they had the political power to do so. But now that it’s become an utter failure, think about this: I really believe they’re not wondering how many Republicans that they think they can get on their side; I think they’re worried about how many Democrats they can keep. I think they’re very worried, and I think that might be one of the reasons they’re moving as fast as they can.”

Bondi also said that if this heads to the Senate for a Senate trial and Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) does as the White House and president expect him to do, calls Hunter Biden forward as a witness to testify in public hearings, that Hunter Biden should be the person “most frightened” by what happens next.

“While Ukraine is in his father’s portfolio as vice president, Hunter Biden is getting this multimillion-dollar contract but has zero experience in Ukraine and zero experience at all over there,” Bondi said. “He gets this huge contract, and then when Burisma, the company, starts getting investigated, what does Joe Biden do? He demands the prosecutor be fired. It’s truly remarkable. I guess it’s the ultimate projecting, what the Democrats are doing. The person who needs to be the most frightened in all this is Hunter Biden.”

“There is nothing there,” Bondi added with regard to the Democrats’ lack of a case against President Trump, before noting that this whole process is actually backfiring on the Democrats by drawing a spotlight on the corruption of Hunter Biden and the actions his father, Joe Biden, took as vice president.

“Yeah, they are. It’s one of these ‘be careful what you ask for.’ It’s been an utter failure and a complete miscalculation on the part of the Democrats,” Bondi said. “Now, they have to be extremely worried. They should be concerned. There are a lot of smart Democrats in Congress who come from moderate districts who campaigned on what? Jobs, the economy, everything Americans care about, the USMCA, everything, the NDAA. That’s what is falling by the wayside because of this dog and pony show, this sham proceeding that is happening. Not only is it going to fail miserably, and they know it is going to fail in the Senate if it reaches the Senate, and so what happens next? Yeah, they’ve put Hunter Biden out there, and he’s become the feature of this. That’s where the true corruption took place with Burisma.”

Bondi then cited the strong economic growth announced last week, where unemployment has reached a half-century low of 3.5 percent and how the Trump administration has created seven million jobs since he won the election in 2016—along with many other successes—noting that Democrats are going to be in “big trouble politically” if they don’t drop their partisan impeachment nonsense and start focusing on actually solving problems for American workers and families.

“That’s everything good that President Trump has done, and now, they are trying to undo all of that, and, again, voters see that,” Bondi said. “Again, there are 31 districts out there that are Trump country and they have Democrat congressmen and women. These people see 176,000 jobs sitting on Nancy Pelosi’s desk collecting dust because she is so intent on impeaching President Trump; $60.2 billion in our economy waits in USMCA. Our farmers see that. Our timbermen see that. People know what USMCA can do for us and our economy and what’s not happening because of Pelosi. So I think they’re going to be in big trouble, big trouble politically with their constituents if they can’t start doing big things for the country. If they can’t get bipartisan things like this passed, what’s our world coming to?”

LISTEN TO WHITE HOUSE’S PAM BONDI ON BREITBART NEWS SUNDAY: