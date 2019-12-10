Alabama U.S. Senate Internal Poll: Jeff Sessions Up 23 Points over Field

Early Tuesday, former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ campaign for U.S. Senate in Alabama released an internal poll showing Sessions with a healthy lead over his closest competitor.

According to the poll conducted by Wes Anderson of OnMessage Inc., which was first reported by Yellowhammer News, Sessions is up by 23 points over former Auburn head football coach Tommy Tuberville, and up 30 points over Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-AL).

The survey was conducted December 3-5 via live telephone callers (65% landline/35% cellphone) according to the Yellowhammer report and measured 700 likely Alabama GOP primary voters and has a margin of error is +/- 3.70%.

Ballot-test results as follows:

Jeff Sessions 44%

Tommy Tuberville 21%

Bradley Byrne 14%

Roy Moore 7%

Arnold Mooney 1%

Undecided 12%

The poll also showed Sessions with high favorability as 71% of the respondents said they had a favorable view of the former Alabama U.S. Senator, compared to 21% viewing him unfavorably.

Both Tuberville and Byrne had high favorability numbers, as well. Tuberville had a 50% favorable response and 17% unfavorable, and Byrne had a 37% favorable view and 11% unfavorably.

The poll reflects a trend from earlier polling that included Sessions and is the first poll conducted since Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill formally dropped out of the race.

