Democrat presidential hopeful Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) asserted during an appearance on popular radio show The Breakfast Club that polling is “bullshit,” claiming that he remains “confident” even as his poll numbers slip.

“I’m confident right now, just to let people know,” Booker said, before referring to polls as “bullshit” when host Charlamagne tha God suggested the word:

"Polling is BS!"- @CoryBooker wants you to know he's not out of this race just because his polling numbers are down. Full interview up now! pic.twitter.com/6CLvOJRB0T — The Breakfast Club (@breakfastclubam) December 11, 2019

“There has never been a point in the Democratic Party in our lifetime where somebody was leading in the polls and went to the White House, this far out,” Booker stated. “Carter was around one percent. Bill Clinton was around four. Obama, on this day, was almost twenty points behind Hillary Clinton in 2007.”

“Polls do not predict, from our party, who becomes president,” Booker continued as he suggested that “grassroots organizations” always win the race.

“Des Moines Register says me and Elizabeth Warren have the best grassroots campaigns on the field,” Booker added. “We are leading every person in this race in endorsements from local elected officials.”

Last month, the New Jersey senator suggested voters support the candidate they like most in the race for the White House and to dismiss polling numbers.

“Frontrunners have never gone on to be the nominee,” Booker said at the time.

A recent New York Times and Siena College poll out of Iowa shows Booker with only two percent support among likely caucus-goers.