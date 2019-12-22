Two Masked Robbery Suspects Dead After Store Owner Opens Fire

Two masked robbery suspects are dead after a Fresno, California, store owner confronted them and opened fire.

YourCentralValley.com reports three masked suspects entered the Smoke N Vape some time after 9 p.m. and allegedly demanded money. The owner then confronted the suspects, eventually opening fire and fatally wounding two of the three.

The two wounded suspects were taken to Community Regional Medical Center and pronounced dead.

#BREAKING: 2 people shot and killed after a robbery at the Smoke N Vape Smoke Shop around 9:30 tonight. Fresno Police says the two people killed were two of three robbers. They say the owner of the business shot them both. The third is still on the loose. @CBS47 @KSEE24 pic.twitter.com/2oVUABVPs0 — Kirsten Mitchell (@Kirsten_TV) December 21, 2019

The Fresno Bee identified the deceased suspect’s as 22-year-old Chris Casas and 18-year-old Jesus Gonzalez.

Neither the store owner nor store customers were harmed during the incident.

