Two Masked Robbery Suspects Dead After Store Owner Opens Fire

Two masked robbery suspects are dead after a Fresno, California, store owner confronted them and opened fire.

YourCentralValley.com reports three masked suspects entered the Smoke N Vape some time after 9 p.m. and allegedly demanded money. The owner then confronted the suspects, eventually opening fire and fatally wounding two of the three.

The two wounded suspects were taken to  Community Regional Medical Center and pronounced dead.

The Fresno Bee identified the deceased suspect’s as 22-year-old Chris Casas and 18-year-old Jesus Gonzalez.

Neither the store owner nor store customers were harmed during the incident.

