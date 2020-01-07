Police: Florida Woman Arrested for McDonald’s Dipping Sauce Threat

On New Year’s Day, an irate Maguire Marie Mclaughlin allegedly told McDonald’s employees she would get her chicken nugget dipping sauce “by whatever means necessary.”

The 19-year-old Floridian was apprehended around 4 a.m. at the Vero Beach McDonald’s. Mclaughlin allegedly threatened employees after she was not given dipping sauce with her order. According to an affidavit published by The Smoking Gun, a “verbal altercation ensued” when she was advised that the sauce would cost an additional 25 cents.

“Mclaughlin further stated that she would be getting the sauce by whatever means necessary, however, could not specify what she meant by that,” the report said. Restaurant employees claim that she blatantly threatened to rob the location. The report says that arresting officers found her eyes were “glossy” and her speech was slurred.

Mclaughlin was arrested for disorderly conduct but resisted officers over the course of the arrest, first “locking her legs” and refusing to walk, then using them as leverage in the squad car door jamb to keep from being put inside. Despite her best efforts, she was transported to the Indian River County Jail.