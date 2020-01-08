Poll: Donald Trump Leads Top Democrats in Iowa Matchups

President Trump edged out every top Democrat candidate in hypothetical general election matchups in Iowa, according to a Public Policy poll released this week.

The survey, taken December 29-31, 2019, among 964 Iowa voters, showed the president besting every leading Democrat candidate in the Hawkeye State.

“If the candidates for President were Democrat Joe Biden and Republican Donald Trump, who would you vote for?” the survey asked.

While 46 percent chose the former vice president, Trump came up three points higher with 49 percent support.

The survey also showed Trump defeating Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) 49 percent to 44 percent, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) 49 percent to 44 percent, and former Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) 48 percent to 47 percent. The margin of error is +/- 3.2 percent:

2020 Iowa GE:

Trump 48% (+1)

Buttigieg 47% Trump 49% (+3)

Biden 46% Trump 49% (+5)

Sanders 44% Trump 49% (+5)

Warren 44%@ppppolls 12/29-31https://t.co/m0PNLPh1da — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) January 8, 2020

Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in Iowa in 2016 with 51.1 percent of the vote.

Buttigieg performing best against the president in Iowa is no surprise given his strong support in the state. Wednesday’s RealClearPolitics average showed the former South Bend mayor battling for first place in Iowa with 21.7 percent to Sanders’ 22 percent.

Both Sanders and Buttigieg will share a debate stage in Iowa next week, alongside Warren, Biden, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN). The remaining candidates have until January 10 to reach the polling and donor thresholds required to participate in the debate.