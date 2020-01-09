Tom Steyer Qualifies for Iowa Democrat Debate

Billionaire left-wing mega-donor Tom Steyer became the sixth candidate to qualify for next week’s Democrat debate in Iowa on Thursday — though it is not clear that the debate will be held as scheduled, due to impeachment.

Politico reported Thursday that Steyer had qualified because he met the polling threshold. The Democratic National Committee raised the minimum standard to 5% (from 4%) in at least four different polls in early primary states — Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, and South Carolina — and to 225,000 individual donors, and 1,000 in at least 20 states (up from 200,000 individual donors, and 800 in at least 20 states).

Ironically, the polls that put Steyer over the top were taken by Fox News, as Politico reported (original links):

In a new Fox News poll in Nevada, former Vice President Joe Biden leads Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), 23 percent to 17 percent. Steyer is tied for third place with Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), with both at 12 percent.Former South Bend (Ind.) Mayor Pete Buttigieg is a distant fifth at 6 percent, followed by Andrew Yang’s 4 percent.