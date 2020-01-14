Delingpole: Greta Thunberg’s Dad Writes Her Facebook Posts

Greta Thunberg doesn’t write her own Facebook posts. They are largely written for her by grown-up environmental activists including her father Svante Thunberg and an Indian delegate to the U.N. Climate Secretariat called Adarsh Pratap.

The truth emerged as a result of a Facebook glitch revealed by Wired. A bug made it briefly possible to see who was really running the accounts of celebrity puppets like Greta.

With thanks to Wired – and the code-writers at Facebook! Because of this….. ….we now know this! Greta's father posts as Greta. And so does Adarsh Prathap. Who is Adarsh? An Indian delegate to the U.N. Climate Change Secretariat.

Yes: this evidence that Greta the Climate Puppet is in fact merely the tool of grown-ups with a political agenda probably won’t come as a surprise to anyone. Greta Thunberg is, after all, the David Hogg of environmentalism.

But the point needs emphasising, nonetheless. Greta has become the de facto leader of the international green movement – taken so seriously by the global elite that she has even been invited to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland later this month to lecture world leaders about climate change.

What’s pretty clear, though, is that without her controllers and a prepared script Greta Thunberg can barely function. She is, remember, a 16-year old school drop out, with only a very rudimentary understanding – based on the propaganda she has been fed by adults – of the issues surrounding climate change.

This was cruelly exposed at a press conference where she couldn’t even answer the simplest, most soft-ball question without a script.

Greta’s puppetmasters, however, have since doubled down with a post on Greta’s Facebook page – purportedly written by Greta – explaining away the problem.

“Some people have been asking who manages this page. First of all, since last spring I only use Facebook to repost what I write on my Twitter and Instagram accounts,” reads the post, in which ‘she’ says she tried Facebook “early on,” but didn’t like it, so she uses “my father Svantes account to repost content.” “The rest that is shared on Facebook is reposted from Twitter and Instagram by the guy who founded the Greta Thunberg Facebook page long before I knew it existed. His name is Adarsh Prathap and he lives in India. Since a lot of people thought it was my official page in the beginning I asked if I could co-manage it and he said yes.”

Yeah, that’ll be it, Greta. Nothing to see here.