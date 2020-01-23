Army Maj. Gen. (Ret.) John K. Singlaub, a decorated war hero, wrote to Attorney General Barr on Thursday, asking him to dismiss charges against Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Michael Flynn, the president’s former national security adviser.

Singlaub, chairman of America’s Future, Inc., and Ed Martin, president of the organization, wrote that a federal prosecutor named Brandon Van Grack, in a “severe miscarriage of justice,” pressured Flynn to lie in a case related to a former business partner. They wrote:

This kind of a political conduct should not be levied at an American hero like Lt. General Flynn. As a decorated military officer with a career spanning from World War II to the Reagan Administration, and in light of my continued efforts to help our President and democracy, I know what courage looks like. I have fought Nazis, Communists, and other enemies of freedom. I have worked against enemy lines and behind them. I’ve seen the atrocities of war and tasted victory. There may be few people today who have seen what I have seen, but courage doesn’t just belong to my generation. Many brave men and women fight for freedom today. Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn is one such courageous individual. He served our nation honorably for thirty-three years in the U.S. Army. During his time in Afghanistan and Iraq, he had an important role in developing counterterrorism strategy. As a founding member of the Central Intelligence Agency, I can attest to the difficulty and importance of the work he did. He is clearly a patriot in every sense of the word. That’s why I was so pleased to honor him as the inaugural recipient of an award bearing my name in 2018, the Maj. Gen. John K. Singlaub Award For Service To America.

They said now Flynn is facing “character assassination, financial ruin, and prison time because of a vendetta-driven narrative launched by Robert Mueller’s phony investigation.”

They wrote to Barr, “I call on you to show courage now by supporting Lt. Gen. Flynn as the American hero he is … . Our men and women in uniform should be treated with fairness and respect. No one who has served America so faithfully should have the Department of Justice pressuring them to lie.”

Singlaub and Martin implored Barr:

You are a man who holds justice in very high regard, Mr. Barr. Please see that Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn receives the justice he deserves. The underlying narrative of destroying our Nation’s core belief system and social justice with injustice is what these rogue men and women are instigating. We must not allow our way of life to be upended by those who want to rule by ruining the careers of those that stand for righteousness. You can see that the rule of law means something and those that conspire to take down our leaders do not prevail. Rule in favor of the Honorable Lt. General Michael Flynn, dismiss the charges, and show the nation and the world our Department of Justice will not tolerate these insubordinate pressures thrust upon good people.

Flynn last month withdrew his guilty plea, after Flynn’s defense attorney Sidney Powell alleged that Van Grack pressured Flynn to lie in a case against a former partner. When Flynn refused to do so, Van Grack reversed his obligations as part of the plea deal in the special counsel’s inquiry into whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia.

Follow Breitbart News’ Kristina Wong on Twitter or on Facebook.