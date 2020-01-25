Former Child Services Caseworker Charged with Human Trafficking

Candace Talley, 27, of Sicklerville, Camden County, has been charged with human trafficking and promoting prostitution.

Talley was employed as a caseworker by the Delaware County Office of Children and Youth Services for the span of four months in 2017, according to a statement given on Friday by a spokesperson for the office. She is accused of recruiting women as prostitutes, pimping them for a 25% cut of their earnings. Further, Talley allegedly promised to falsify drug test results to ensure a child’s placement with their mother.

Delaware County Communications Director Adrienne Marofsky said that upon notification of Talley’s actions she was removed from all her cases but quit before she could be officially terminated. Talley faces felony charges of human trafficking, promoting prostitution, participating in a corrupt organization, as well as misdemeanor charges of coercion and official oppression

“It is truly horrible, and beyond imagination, that someone who is responsible for ensuring the welfare of children would pressure [a] mother into acts of prostitution for her own personal enrichment, and with the promise of a favorable custody recommendation, as this defendant is charged with doing,” District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said in a news release.

After her arraignment, Talley was released on an unsecured $25,000 bail but will be monitored at her home. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for February 10.