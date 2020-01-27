2020 Candidates Mourn Kobe Bryant’s Untimely Passing

Several Democrat 2020 candidates responded to the news of NBA legend Kobe Bryant’s and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant’s tragic passing on Sunday, remembering the star’s legacy and offering support for the Bryant family.

The basketball star and his daughter, along with seven others, died as the result of a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday — news which rattled the world and sparked a number of heartfelt tributes from fans, celebrities, politicians, and presidential hopefuls.

“Bruce and I are heartsick for Vanessa Bryant, the entire Bryant family, and the family and friends of those killed in the crash,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) wrote.

“We grieve with you. America, hold your children close and tell your loved ones how much you care,” she added:

Bruce and I are heartsick for Vanessa Bryant, the entire Bryant family, and the family and friends of those killed in the crash. We grieve with you. America, hold your children close and tell your loved ones how much you care. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) January 26, 2020

“Jill and I are sending our prayers to the Bryant family and to everyone who lost loved ones in today’s crash,” former Vice President Joe Biden (D) wrote. “It’s a reminder of how special — and fragile — life is. And it’s a reminder that we’ve got to make every day count”:

Jill and I are sending our prayers to the Bryant family and to everyone who lost loved ones in today’s crash. It’s a reminder of how special — and fragile — life is. And it’s a reminder that we’ve got to make every day count. — Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) January 26, 2020

“We are watching the news out of California with heavy hearts and thinking of the Bryants and all the families who are devastated by this terrible tragedy,” Michael Bloomberg tweeted Sunday evening:

We are watching the news out of California with heavy hearts and thinking of the Bryants and all the families who are devastated by this terrible tragedy. — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) January 27, 2020

Andrew Yang (D) praised Brant as “an all-time great who had his entire life ahead of him” and declared, “Today Kobe is the greatest of all time”:

￼

This is the worst news. Kobe is an all-time great who had his entire life ahead of him. My heart goes out to his family, his fans and the millions of people whose lives he touched. Today Kobe is the greatest of all time. 🙏Ἴ https://t.co/saR4dJ7412 — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) January 26, 2020

“Was stunned to hear the news of the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and the other individuals onboard,” Tom Steyer said, offering his condolences:

Was stunned to hear the news of the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and the other individuals onboard. My condolences to the families and friends of those lost in their time of grief. — Tom Steyer (@TomSteyer) January 26, 2020

Pete Buttigieg (D) stated that Bryant’s legacy “will inspire generations of athletes” and highlighted Bryant’s pride in being a father.

“Kobe’s magnificence on the basketball court brought him fame and titles, but his greatest pride was being a father. The loss of his daughter Gianna is unthinkable,” Buttigieg stated.

“My deepest sympathies are with the Bryant family, the families of those lost, and everyone impacted by this tragedy,” he continued:

There are people we will never meet who affect our lives in immeasurable ways. For millions, Kobe Bryant was one of those people. He changed the game and his legacy will inspire generations of athletes. — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) January 26, 2020

“Such a tragic and heartbreaking loss. My prayers are with Kobe Bryant’s wife Vanessa and their family, and the families of those killed in the helicopter crash today,” Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) wrote, adding that Bryant’s legacy “will live on through the many lives he inspired through his own”:

Such a tragic and heartbreaking loss. My prayers are with Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa and their family, and the families of those killed in the helicopter crash today. Kobe's legacy will live on through the many lives he inspired through his own. #RIPKobe #VayaConDios pic.twitter.com/VoYBo02hbA — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) January 26, 2020

“This is such a tragedy. My thoughts and prayers are with the Bryant family and the families of everyone on board. Hug your loved ones close today,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) wrote in response to former President Barack Obama’s statement on the NBA legend’s passing:

This is such a tragedy. My thoughts and prayers are with the Bryant family and the families of everyone on board. Hug your loved ones close today. https://t.co/JwGANn20SK — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) January 27, 2020

The news of his untimely passing also generated reaction from President Trump, who praised Bryant’s love of family and “strong passion for the future.”

“The loss of his beautiful daughter, Gianna, makes this moment even more devastating,” Trump wrote. “Melania and I send our warmest condolences to Vanessa and the wonderful Bryant family. May God be with you all!”:

…..Melania and I send our warmest condolences to Vanessa and the wonderful Bryant family. May God be with you all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

A federal investigation into the crash is ongoing.