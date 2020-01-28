Trump: Ending Welfare-Dependent Immigration a ‘Critical’ SCOTUS Victory

President Donald Trump says ensuring legal immigrants prove they can be self-sufficient before permanently resettling in the United States is a “critical Supreme Court victory” for American taxpayers.

During a rally in New Jersey on Tuesday evening, Trump touted this week’s decision by the U.S. Supreme Court that allows the federal government to enforce the Clinton-era “Public Charge” rule, which seeks to end welfare-dependent legal immigration.

“I’m also very proud to report that we won a critical Supreme Court victory yesterday on immigration,” Trump said. “We will now finally be able to enforce federal law and ensure that those seeking admission to our country are able to support themselves financially and not abuse taxpayer-funded programs.”

The rule ensures legal immigrants will be less likely to secure a permanent residency in the U.S. if they have used any forms of welfare in the past, including using subsidized healthcare services, food stamps, and public housing.

The regulation will be a boon for American taxpayers in the form of an annual $57.4 billion tax cut — the amount taxpayers spend every year on paying for the welfare, crime, and schooling costs of the country’s mass importation of 1.5 million new, mostly low-skilled legal immigrants.

The National Academies of Science released a report two years ago noting that state and local American taxpayers are billed about $1,600 each year per immigrant to pay for their welfare, and immigrant households consume 33 percent more cash welfare than American citizen households.

A recent Center for Immigration Studies (CIS) study notes that about 63 percent of noncitizen households in the U.S. use at least one form of taxpayer-funded welfare, while only about 35 percent of native-born American households are on welfare. This means that noncitizen households use nearly twice as much welfare as native-born American households.

The most recent Harvard/Harris Poll finds that a 56-percent majority of Hispanic Americans support denying green cards to legal immigrants who have used welfare. About 60 percent of U.S. voters support ending welfare-dependent legal immigration — including 62 percent of swing voters.

Trump also slammed “Washington Democrats” for betraying Americans on the issue of immigration, citing New Jersey’s sanctuary policies that shield criminal illegal aliens from being deported:

Right here in New Jersey, your state’s Democrat leaders have instated sanctuary policies that result in dangerous predators being set free into your communities. For example, Cumberland County … they released an illegal alien with multiple charges for sexual assault of a child. He is now at-large, free to search for another innocent victim. They didn’t give him to ICE. [Emphasis added]

“No American should ever be hurt, harmed, or killed because left-wing politicians, Democrats, decided to shield and shelter criminals,” Trump said.

Since March 2019, New Jersey has been a sanctuary state for criminal illegal aliens. The statewide law bans local law enforcement from turning arrested illegal aliens over to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency.

Currently, there is an estimated record high of 44.5 million foreign-born residents living in the U.S. This is nearly quadruple the immigrant population in 2000. The vast majority of those arriving in the country every year are low-skilled legal immigrants who compete against working- and middle-class Americans for jobs.

Every year, about 2,000 Americans are killed by illegal aliens, according to an analysis by Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL). Of the roughly 150,000 federal inmates in Bureau of Prisons custody, more than 40,000 are illegal aliens, indicating that more than 25 percent of the federal prison population came to the U.S. illegally.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News.