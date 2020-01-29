90 Questions: First Day in Senate Impeachment Question-and-Answer

Senators participated Wednesday in the first of two days of questions and answers in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

Over eight hours, the two parties took turns posing written questions, read by the Chief Justice, to either the House impeachment managers, or to White House counsel, or both.

Each answer was confined to five minutes, split evenly between the sides if the question was posed to both.

90 questions were answered, in total. Here is my live-tweeted summary (with some commentary — note that there is a numbering error after #65, and the Senator to whom questions are attributed is not always the Senator who physically asked it, but sometimes one of the other Senators who joined in the question):

(At this point, my numbering scheme went a little off — I skipped #66 and 67.)

The second question-and-answer session will be held Thursday.

