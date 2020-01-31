Day 2: Senate Impeachment Trial Q&A Summary

In this image from video, presiding officer Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts swears in members of the Senate for the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. (Senate Television via AP)
Senate Television via AP

The second day of the question-and-answer session in President Donald Trump’s Senate impeachment trial was held Thursday. Here is a recap.

Please note: there is a numbering error that sets in after Question #155.

At this point, I skipped 10 numbers. The next should have been 156.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News. He earned an A.B. in Social Studies and Environmental Science and Public Policy from Harvard College, and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. He is also the co-author of How Trump Won: The Inside Story of a Revolution, which is available from Regnery. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.