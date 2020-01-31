The Secret Service opened fire Friday morning as a 30-year-old woman allegedly breached security with a vehicle at President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago and refused to stop.

Breitbart News reported that the security breach occurred around 11:40 a.m., and officers opened fire.

7 News reports that Secret Service fired their guns, too, and that the culprit was allegedly a Connecticut woman named Hannah Roehmild.

NBC Connecticut reports that Roehmild allegedly crashed through two security checkpoints, and it was after the second checkpoint that officers and agents began to shoot.

Palm Beach County Sheriff Rick Bradshaw intimated that shots had to be fired “since she’d breached two checkpoints, and it was unknown due to her erratic driving how many lives she was going to put in danger or whether she was trying to hit pedestrians.”

Bradshaw said, “[The checkpoints she crashed through] are located on public roadways and are part of secret service’s outer perimeter. They are not located on the Mar-A-Lago property.”

