GOP Trolls DNC: ‘This Is the Party That Wants to Run’ Your Health Care

Several prominent members of the GOP trolled Democrats after the colossal Iowa caucus failure that transpired Monday evening into Tuesday, mocking it as the party “that wants to run” everyone’s health care.

No precincts had reported results as of Tuesday afternoon, hours after the Iowa caucuses began. The Iowa Democratic Party (IDP) attributed the delay to a “quality control” issue but released an updated statement on Tuesday, claiming that the discrepancies in the app’s tabulation of the results were due to a “coding issue.” The IDP maintained that the “underlying data collected via the app was sound.”

Republicans across the board trolled the Democrat party over the incompetence on display.

“If Democrats cant run a caucus, cant run an impeachment, can’t fire an intelligence committee chair who lies constantly, how could they run healthcare,” former House Speaker Newt Gingrich asked:

If Democrats cant run a caucus, cant run an impeachment, can’t fire an intelligence committee chair who lies constantly, how could they run healthcare. — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) February 4, 2020

“The failures of the Democrats’ Impeachment Witch Hunt and the #IACaucus will be inextricably linked in the history books,” former Trump 2016 campaign communications adviser Jason Miller said in a Twitter thread.

“Gross confusion and ineptitude, combined with unbridled Trump Derangement Syndrome, will not fair favorably over time”:

1/ The failures of the Democrats' Impeachment Witch Hunt and the #IACaucus will be inextricably linked in the history books. Gross confusion and ineptitude, combined with unbridled Trump Derangement Syndrome, will not fair favorably over time. — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) February 4, 2020

“Quality control = rigged?” Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale mused in a tweet, calling the Democrats’ “caucus mess” the “sloppiest train wreck in history” in a statement to reporters:

Quality control = rigged? https://t.co/rJY3gdRccE — Brad Parscale – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@parscale) February 4, 2020

“Last night’s failure was just as much of a disaster as this #ShamImpeachment in the House,” Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) said. “When Democrats are put in the spotlight, one thing becomes clear: They’re not ready for primetime”:

Last night's failure was just as much of a disaster as this #ShamImpeachment in the House. When Democrats are put in the spotlight, one thing becomes clear: They're not ready for primetime. — Rep. Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) February 4, 2020

“Folks—this is the party that wants to run your healthcare, control your employment, decide what kind of car you can drive, and more,” Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) noted:

Folks—this is the party that wants to run your healthcare, control your employment, decide what kind of car you can drive, and more — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) February 4, 2020

“Mark my words, they are rigging this thing… what a mess. This is why people don’t want the #Dems running our county. #meltdown,” Eric Trump tweeted:

Mark my words, they are rigging this thing… what a mess. This is why people don’t want the #Dems running our county. #meltdown — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) February 4, 2020

“While the #IACaucus outcome is still uncertain for Democrats, the Republican Party is more unified than ever behind @realDonaldTrump & his historic record of results,” Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said:

While the #IACaucus outcome is still uncertain for Democrats, the Republican Party is more unified than ever behind @realDonaldTrump & his historic record of results. In November, Americans will choose four more years of President Trump’s historic progress for our country! — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) February 4, 2020

More:

While the Democrats are still trying to figure out their “quality control” disaster in Iowa, the 2020 @GOP Iowa caucus showed off a Republican party totally unified behind @realDonaldTrump , and building on the successful foundation laid by POTUS in the 2016 election. — Richard Walters (@rww_gop) February 4, 2020

Democrats—if you want your vote to count—vote Republican.#IowaCaucuses — John Pence (@jepence) February 4, 2020

“No, but seriously, let us run your healthcare,” they said. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) February 4, 2020

We knew the Venezuela Wing was taking over the Democratic Party. We didn’t know they were going to run their elections like Venezuela. #iowacaucusfail — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) February 4, 2020

The Democrats put together a half-baked impeachment process and botched the Iowa caucuses last night. Now, let’s just hope they don’t get their hands on the economy. #IowaCaucusDisaster pic.twitter.com/lXiFA7NtE5 — U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (@SenBillCassidy) February 4, 2020

President Trump also unloaded on Democrats in a series of tweets, calling the Democrat caucus an “unmitigated disaster” and asking, “When will the Democrats start blaming RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA, instead of their own incompetence for the voting disaster that just happened in the Great State of Iowa?”:

When will the Democrats start blaming RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA, instead of their own incompetence for the voting disaster that just happened in the Great State of Iowa? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2020

It is not the fault of Iowa, it is the Do Nothing Democrats fault. As long as I am President, Iowa will stay where it is. Important tradition! https://t.co/bX3FLvua1C — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2020

The Democrat Caucus is an unmitigated disaster. Nothing works, just like they ran the Country. Remember the 5 Billion Dollar Obamacare Website, that should have cost 2% of that. The only person that can claim a very big victory in Iowa last night is “Trump”. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2020

The Democrat Party in Iowa really messed up, but the Republican Party did not. I had the largest re-election vote in the history of that great state, by far, beating President Obama’s previous record by a lot. Also, 97% Plus of the vote! Thank you Iowa! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2020

The Iowa Democrat Party said on Tuesday that it hoped to release the election results today but added, “our ultimate goal is to ensure that the integrity and accuracy of the process continues to be upheld.”