President Trump: ‘Our State of the Union Is Stronger than Ever Before’

President Donald Trump spoke directly to the American people as he delivered the State of the Union address to members of Congress, saying that “our state of the union is stronger than ever before.”

I am thrilled to report to you tonight that our economy is the best it has ever been, our military is completely rebuilt with its power being unmatched anywhere in the world, and it’s not even close, our borders are secure, our families are flourishing, our values are renewed, our pride is restored, and for all of these reasons I say to the people of our great country, and to the members of Congress, the state of our union is stronger than ever before.

Shortly before delivering the address, President Trump snubbed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) attempt to shake his hand.

“In response, Pelosi slighted President Trump by only introducing him with the phrase: ‘The President of the United States,’ Breitbart News’s Joshua Caplan noted. “It is customary for the Speaker to welcome the President with: ‘I have the high privilege and distinct honor of presenting to you the President of the United States.'”