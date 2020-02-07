Gordon Sondland Fired

Ambassador to the European Union Gordan Sondland announced Friday that he was being recalled from his post by President Donald Trump.

“I was advised today that the President intends to recall me effective immediately as United States Ambassador to the European Union,” he said in a statement.

Sondland testified in President Trump’s impeachment trial, informing members of Congress that in his mind he felt there was a quid quo relationship between the president’s decision to halt aid to Ukraine and convincing Ukrainian officials to announce an investigation into Hunter Biden and the corrupt gas company Burisma.

Sondland thanked Trump for giving him the opportunity to serve as an ambassador and Secretary Mike Pompeo for his support.

“I am proud of our accomplishments,” he concluded. “Our work here has been the highlight of my career.”

President Trump also fired National Security Council Alexander Vindman on Friday, who testified against the president’s actions in Ukraine and admitted to leaking information.

“Today, Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman was escorted out of the White House where he has dutifully served his country and his President,” Vindman’s lawyer David Pressman said in a statement.

Vindman’s twin brother Yevgeny Vindman, a lawyer at the NSC, was also fired.