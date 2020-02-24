India Debuts Popular ‘Namaste Trump’ Hats for Historic Trump Speech

Tens of thousands of Indians at President Donald Trump’s speech in Ahmedabad on Monday wore special “Namaste Trump” hats for the occasion.

The white hats featured the flags of the United States and India on the brim.

The president and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to over 100,000 people at his speech at the Motera Stadium, the largest cricket stadium in the world.

The hats were placed on every seat at the stadium.

A sea of white hats replaces Trump’s trademark red MAGA hats at today’s rally. Hats are placed on every seat at #NamasteTrump pic.twitter.com/VBVZDuaN95 — Courtney Subramanian (@cmsub) February 24, 2020

“It is your faith in the strength of a free society, your confidence in your own people, your trust in your own citizens, and your respect for the dignity of every person that makes the United States and India such a natural, beautiful, enduring friendship,” Trump said.

The president also shared several messages in Hindi on Twitter to the Indian people.

मैं इसी लिए भारत आया हूँ, सद्भावना और प्रेम के साथ ताकि हम अपनी अभिलाषा प्रतीक अपनी सांझेदारी और अविश्वसनीय विस्तार सकें l pic.twitter.com/gywJmRek1Y — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2020

हम भारत आने के लिए तत्पर हैं । हम रास्ते में हैँ, कुछ ही घंटों में हम सबसे मिलेंगे! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2020