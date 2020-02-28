Poll: Bernie Sanders Booming in Texas Days Ahead of Super Tuesday

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is booming in the Lone Star state, taking a six-point lead just days ahead of its Super Tuesday primary, Univision/University of Houston poll showed.

Sanders appears to be consolidating support in the delegate-rich state of Texas as the March 3 primary draws closer. The survey, conducted by Latino Decisions for Univision and the University of Houston’s Center for Mexican American Studies, found the socialist senator taking a six-point lead (26 percent support overall) over former Vice President Joe Biden (D) and Mike Bloomberg (D), who tied with 20 percent support each.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is the only other candidate to see double-digit support, with 11 percent. However, that is four points short of the 15 percent threshold required to garner delegates.

Pete Buttigieg (D) garnered six percent support, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Tom Steyer (D) saw three percent support, and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) saw two percent support:

The poll was conducted February 21-26, 2020, among 1,004 registered Texas voters. It included “an oversampling of 504 Latinos, and has a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points for the general population numbers and 4.4 points for Latinos,” per the Hill.

The subset showed Sanders leading among Latino voters in Texas with 31 percent support. Bloomberg came in second with 23 percent support, followed by Biden with 19 percent support.

The RealClearPolitics average now shows Sanders with a six-point advantage over Biden in the Lone Star state.

It is not the only massive delegate-rich state he is performing well in. A UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies poll released this week shows Sanders with a 2-1 lead in California with 34 percent support. No other candidate comes close. If Sanders’ 34 percent support holds steady, the Los Angeles Times estimates it will “give him well over 10% of the 1,990 delegates he would need to win the nomination at the national convention this summer.”