Poll: Bernie Sanders Has Massive 2-1 Lead in Delegate-Rich California

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is maintaining a massive lead in the delegate-rich Super Tuesday state of California and now holding a 2-1 lead, a UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies poll released this week revealed.

The UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies poll, conducted February 20-25, 2020, among 3,002 likely Democrat primary voters in California, gives a glimpse into the upcoming primary contest and spells good news for socialist Sanders. He is leading his closest rival, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), 2-1, with 34 percent support to the Massachusetts senator’s 17 percent support. The Los Angeles Times points out the “major impact” this could have on the nomination, as his 34 percent support “will give him well over 10% of the 1,990 delegates he would need to win the nomination at the national convention this summer.”

No other candidate comes close. While Mike Bloomberg (D) is banking on strong Super Tuesday wins to breathe life into his multimillion-dollar campaign, he comes in a distant third in California with 12 percent support. Pete Buttigieg (D) falls just one point behind, at 11 percent. Joe Biden (D) and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) dip into the single digits, with eight percent and six percent, respectively.

The margin of error is +/- 2 percent.

Mark DiCamillo, the director of the Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies poll, said the latest survey shows Sanders “consolidating” support in the days leading up to the Golden State’s primary.

“A month ago, our poll showed Sanders with an outright lead in California. Our latest shows that he’s been effective in consolidating that in the homestretch, while support for his rivals has become even more dispersed,” DiCamillo said. “The net effect could provide Sanders with a huge payday from the state on Super Tuesday.”

Fourteen states will vote on March 3, dishing out roughly one-third of the party’s pledged delegates.