President Donald Trump polled the audience at the 2020 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Oxon Hill, Maryland, asking them if they preferred former Vice President Joe Biden or Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) to run against him.

“So we have two names. We have who’s “Crazy Bernie,” he’s crazy, he’s like a crazy professor, and we have the other one who is “Sleepy Joe Biden,” Trump said.

Then he asked the audience to “scream like hell” if they thought he had a good chance of beating the candidates in a general election.

“Scream like hell if you think I should run against him,” the president said. “In other words, because we’re going to beat him.”

“Who will it be?” Trump asked.

“Sleepy Joe Biden,” he said, to many cheers coming from the audience.

Then, he said, “Crazy Bernie Sanders,” to which the audience screamed even louder.

When Trump talked about “Crazy Bernie,” he said, “How could you be even easier to beat than Joe?”

Shortly before he polled the crowd about running against Biden, he implied that Sanders had no chance of becoming president.

“Everyone knows he’s not a communist. With Bernie, there’s a bigger doubt about that. He’s going to be sitting in a home somewhere. He’s not going to be running the government,” Trump said.