Live Updates*** Donald Trump Addresses CPAC 2020

President Donald Trump on Saturday is delivering a highly-anticipated speech to activists at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord Hotel overlooking the National Harbor in Maryland.

4:26 PM: Trump polls the crowd on whether former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg could beat him in a general election contest: “Boot-edge-edge. I don’t see it. When I look at it I see Alfred E. Neuman.”

Trump is now mocking Pete Buttigieg: "Every time I look at that face, I see Alfred E. Newman."#CPAC pic.twitter.com/RPjwRKsWc1 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 29, 2020

4:25 PM: Trump wonders how Biden could win the South Carolina primary: “He’s going to have a pretty big win today I think, based on the polls. How the hell does he have a big win?”

4:21 PM: Trump mocks former Vice President Joe Biden for mixing up which state he’s in and says not even Winston Churchill could recover from such gaffes. He also hits Biden for falsely claiming over 150 million have died from gun violence in recent years.

4:18 PM: Trump touts how the U.S. is now the number one energy producer in the world. “You had a lot of really nice people running our country over the years. Perhaps I’m not nice, but I’m doing a great job for you,” he adds.

4:16 PM: Trump mocks former Rep. Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke’s (D-TX) failed White Houe bid: “He was ‘born to run… He was against God, guns, and oil in Texas. Abraham Lincoln couldn’t run on that and win Texas… Come on back, Beto!”

4:13 PM: Trump says it’s “sort of a miracle” that he’s accomplished so much despite how much his administration has faced. “Maybe it’s right there, right?… Thank you, God,” he adds.

4:11 PM: Trump mocks Deep Staters’ testimony before lawmakers on Capitol Hill: “How’s James Comey doing? How’s Bob Mueller doing? That was a great performance in Congress. ‘Raise your right hand.’ ‘What?'”

4:08 PM: Trump slams the Democrats’ leftward lurch: “They want to take away your money, take away your choice, take away your speech, take away your guns, take away your religion, take away your history, take away your future and ultimately take away your freedom. But we will never let them do that.”

4:06 PM: The crowd went crazy for this — perhaps a staple at future Trump speeches?

The room went wild at #CPAC when President Trump imitated "Mini Mike" by shrinking down the podium. Too good 😂 pic.twitter.com/nmTAgg9EZ0 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 29, 2020

4:03 PM: Trump mocks former New York City Mayor and Democrat presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg’s abysmal debate performances: “It just shows you that you can’t buy an election. I mean, there’s a point at which people say, you gotta bring the goods a little bit too.” He adds that Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) “destroyed him.”

4:03 PM: Trump touts his economic accomplishments: “America is stronger today than ever before. We have rebuilt our incredible U.S. military, revived our industrial might and restored our standing in the world. America is respected again – respected like never before.”

"Since my election America has gained 7 million new jobs" @realDonaldTrump #CPAC2020 pic.twitter.com/I1aPfyzWaD — CPAC 2020 (Text CPAC to 56479) (@CPAC) February 29, 2020

4:01 PM: Trump rips Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) for his eagerness to criticize the U.S.’s response to the coronavirus, saying “Crying Chuck Schumer, he sees the mic, he’ll run 200 yards to get to a mic.”

4:00 PM: Trump continues on his administration’s response to the coronavirus: “We’ve done a great a job, everything’s under control.”

3:57 PM: Trump speaks about his administration’s response to the coronavirus: “My job is to protect Americans, and to protect Americans’ health… We’re banning travel for anyone who has been to Iran in the last 14 days.”

“All they have to do is ask. We will have great professionals over there,” he added.

3:54 PM: Trump slams the corporate media, says “It would be so much easier for us as a country if the press told the truth.”

3:53 PM: Trump on the U.S., Taliban signing an agreement aimed at bringing peace to Afghanistan: “If the Taliban live up to the agreement, it means the longest war in American history by far – it’s not even close – will be over… I’ll say this for the Taliban: they’re great fighters. All you have to do is ask the Soviet Union. But they’re tired.”

3:47 PM: Trump talks about ordering the killing of ISIS chief Abu Al-Baghdadi, saying “There’s no dog like Conan” — the K9 who played a key role in the operation against the longtime terrorist.

3:44 PM: Trump says he asked the U.S. military to change the color used to label ISIS territory on maps from red to another color because red if the color of the Republican Party.

3:43 PM: Trump recalls a story about a U.S. soldier who lost both legs due to a roadside bomb and touts the deadly strike on Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani, calling him a “son of a bitch.” The crowd cheers loudly.

3:37 PM: Trump slams Sen. Mitt Romney as a “lowlife” for voting to convict him in the Senate’s impeachment trial. The crowd boos at the mention of Romney. The president says he did not realize how “deep” the Swamp is and reiterates his pledge to get rid of “dirty” Deep Staters.

3:36 PM: Trump recounts how Schlapp suggested that he run for president following a previous CPAC speech. “I guess I’m slightly more famous now,” the president jokes.

3:35 PM: Trump says the Make America Great Again movement is something like “honestly nobody has ever seen” and jokes some of his Democrat presidential rivals speak to two people on a “street corner.”

3:33 PM: CPAC chairman Matt Schlapp is introducing President Trump. “Socialism is more tragic than a Jimmy Kimmel monologue,” Schlapp jokes in reference to this year’s theme, “America vs. Socialism.”

3:12 PM: Ahead of Trump’s speech, administration officials briefed attendees on the latest coronavirus updates:

At CPAC, and as Trump warm-up, HHS deputy secretary Hargan tells the crowd about first coronavirus death in U.S. but says Trump’s aggressive actions to shut down China travel bought “precious days and weeks to prepare for this.” pic.twitter.com/e090Xjmtmw — Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) February 29, 2020

3:04 PM: President Trump is departing the White House for CPAC after holding a press briefing on his administration’s ongoing response to the spread of the coronavirus in the United States.