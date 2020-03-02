Joe Biden Taps Beto O’Rourke to Lead Gun Control Effort

During a Monday evening campaign stop in Dallas, Texas, Democrat presidential hopeful Joe Biden said Robert “Beto” O’Rourke will “be the one who leads” Biden’s gun control push.

Joe Biden promises Beto O'Rourke, who pushed for consequences for legal gun owners, will “be the one who leads" his gun control efforthttps://t.co/mbZsaCUezQ pic.twitter.com/ua9BJyeDbF — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 3, 2020

O’Rourke, for his part, endorsed Biden for president, saying, “The man in the White House today poses an existential threat to this country. To our democracy. To free and fair elections. And we need somebody who can beat him. And in Joe Biden, we have that man.”

O’Rourke referenced the June 17, 2015, attack on Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina. He talked of Biden listening to a family member of one of the victims of the attack, then responding with words that had “the power to heal.” He said that following the August 3, 2019 El Paso shooting, “I felt Joe Biden healing us.”

