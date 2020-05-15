Democrat Senators Push More Regulations on ‘Ghost Guns’

Democrat Senators are pushing legislation to ban “ghost guns” as sales of traditional, non-“ghost gun” firearms are setting records.

Politico reports that the push for the legislation is led by Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) and has the support of Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

Blumenthal commented, “There has been a tremendous proliferation of firearm sales generally, but most particularly for these types of untraceable weapons that essentially provide ‘crime guns’ that are really dangerous. They are clearly a means to evade the current federal laws.”

Blumenthal did not say how he has traced the sales of “untraceable weapons.”

The Mike Bloomberg-founded Everytown for Gun Safety supports the ban, claiming, “The rise of ghost guns is the fastest-growing gun safety problem facing our country.”

On May 13, 2020, Breitbart News reported that Everytown was suggesting the current sales surge of traditional guns was problematic too. They suggested such sales lead to more accidental shootings by children up to 17 years of age, although a look at Everytown’s numbers revealed that such shootings are actually far lower now than they were in 2018.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.