Florida Keys Slated to Reopen to Tourists June 1

The Florida Keys will reopen to tourists beginning June 1 as the Sunshine State moves through the process of loosening restrictions, per Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) orders, which are largely in line with the guidelines released by the White House.

Monroe County leaders on Sunday announced that the Florida Keys will reopen to visitors next month, after what will amount to over two months of restricted travel. Officials installed checkpoints on U.S. 1 and State Road 905 as part of an effort to slow the spread of the virus, particularly from travelers hailing from Miami-Dade County, which emerged as one of Florida’s coronavirus hotspots, along with Broward and Palm Beach.

“Airport screenings and bus restrictions will also be lifted on June 1,” according to Monroe County’s government website:

Monroe County lodging establishments, like hotels, campgrounds, vacation rentals, and other transient-licensed establishments will be required to implement sanitation procedures and follow the American Hotel and Lodging Association COVID-19 guidelines for enhanced cleaning practices (www.ahla.com). The timeline for removing the 50 percent capacity restriction for lodging will be determined at a later date. Per Governor Executive Order 20-123, the County Administrator will submit a written request and safety plan to the Department of Business and Professional Regulation Secretary to seek approval for the operation of vacation rentals.

Officials added that they reserve the right to amend the order and reimpose the restrictions, should the Florida Keys “experience an increase in cases” the Florida Department of Health recommends the county do so as a result.

The county is also requiring individuals to wear face coverings in public.

Monroe County has reported just 100 cases of the Chinese coronavirus, ten hospitalizations among residents, and three related deaths. The low case county is significant, as its neighboring county, Miami-Dade, saw 15,658 confirmed cases, 2,385 resident hospitalizations, and 561 related deaths.

Gov. DeSantis also took similar action as Monroe County but on a broader scale, installing checkpoints along the Florida-Alabama border and Florida-Georgia border, as authorities screened individuals traveling from coronavirus hotspots such as New Orleans and the New York tri-state area. Similar screenings occurred at major Florida airports, including the Jacksonville International Airport (JAX), Miami International Airport (MIA), Orlando International Airport (MCO), Tampa International Airport (TPA), Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW), Palm Beach International Airport (PBI), and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL).

While DeSantis came under heavy scrutiny from the media over his refusal to impose draconian lockdown orders, Florida has fared significantly better than its blue state counterparts — New York, for instance — despite its larger population and older demographic, as Breitbart News detailed.

Florida is currently undergoing the process of reopening, with the state entering Full Phase 1 on Monday, allowing gyms to reopen and expanding restaurant and retail store capacity to 50 percent.