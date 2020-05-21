A Ford worker wore a Trump 2020 hat during a Thursday speech he gave during President Donald Trump’s tour of a Ford manufacturing plant.

Ford technician and union member Gary Brabant took the stage and said he was as fourth-generation Ford factory worker, noting that his grandfather worked for the company in World War II

“I always knew growing up that I wanted to work for Ford,” he said. “I’m ver, very proud of the ventilator project, and the amazing job done by Ford and the U.A.W. team here.”

Brabant said he was initially anxious when he was called in to work on the ventilator project, noting he was worried that he or his family would get sick. But he said that Ford and his union had worked together to create a work environment where he felt safe.

“It’s a great feeling to know that everything we’re doing here and each assembly we make is saving somebody’s life,” he said.

Trump praised Ford Motor Company for responding to the call to manufacture ventilators and thanked the workers for their efforts.

“Workers like you are a national treasure. I consider Ford to be a national treasure,” he said, calling them “irreplaceable.”