Three people were injured Wednesday night when a man opened fire on an outdoor mall in Glendale, Arizona, after allegedly announcing the start of the attack on Snapchat.

ABCNews reports the shooting occurred at Westgate Mall and was over when police arrived. Officers located the suspect and he was taken “into custody without further incident.” The New York Post reports the shooter allegedly “captured the attack in chilling video posted on Snapchat.”

Three people were injured, one of them critically.

Democrat State Senator Martin Quezada was at the mall at the time the attack occurred and he tweeted, “I just witnessed an armed terrorist with an AR-15 shoot up Westgate. There are multiple victims.”

He followed with another tweet, writing, “I saw 2 victims with my own eyes. Not sure how many others I saw the shooter. Being told not to say anything else about details ’til I speak to police. I’m ok. Lots of shaken up people.”

