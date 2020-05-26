Twitter Has Not Fact-checked Adam Schiff’s False Claims of ‘Russian Collusion’

Twitter’s new fact-checking policy evidently does not extend to Democrats like Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), whose claims about Russian “collusion” with President Donald Trump remain unaltered, a year after they were disproven.

Schiff misled the media and the public for years about whether there was, in fact, evidence of “Russian collusion”:

Here’s where we begin our investigation into Russian interference – with circumstantial evidence of collusion & direct evidence of deception pic.twitter.com/1tobpyCjkj — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) March 19, 2017

With the president continuing to claim that the investigations have produced no evidence of collusion, it is worth examining the public record after nine months of work. Reality diverges sharply from Mr. Trump’s vehement denials.

https://t.co/9trKofzHoN — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) December 19, 2017

Even the misleading memo by Republicans demonstrates that the origin of this investigation involved Papadopoulos not Page, and involved collusion with the Russians: pic.twitter.com/E2LainMNIk — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) February 4, 2018

No, Mr. President. The Special Counsel’s indictment states no conclusion on issue of collusion or electoral impact of Russian interference on the election. The former is under investigation and latter is beyond their scope. https://t.co/AMktnbeQrk — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) February 16, 2018

To those who have been wondering how “collusion” might be charged, the Special Counsel has now given us a good indication:

https://t.co/crQ7QTLHm9 pic.twitter.com/Rv5451NyTy — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) February 17, 2018

Mr. President, the Committee reached no such conclusion — only Republicans. In fact, we did find evidence of collusion, despite GOP members being more interested in protecting you than learning the truth. When accusing others of lying, best not to misrepresent facts yourself. https://t.co/fIuKPGyEN1 — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) March 17, 2018

Mr. President, to conclude there is “no evidence” of collusion, you must ignore Russia’s extensive efforts to help your campaign, the litany of communications between Russia & your campaign, & the massive effort to conceal these contacts. Here’s the truth: https://t.co/ufM7sszcxW https://t.co/k2TX7LYfU5 — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) April 27, 2018

The statement by Paul Manafort’s lawyer after an already lenient sentence — repeating the President’s mantra of no collusion — was no accident. It was a deliberate appeal for a pardon. One injustice must not follow another. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) March 8, 2019

Once Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report was actually released, it stated clearly that “the investigation did not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities.”

Yet Schiff continued to claim the opposite — perhaps hoping no one would read the report:

Most Americans have not read Mueller’s report. Some may be astonished to learn that a finding of “no collusion,” much less a finding of “no obstruction,” is nowhere to be seen on any page of his report. Here’s what we do know, and what we are working to find out: pic.twitter.com/kNquinghRO — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) June 12, 2019

Twitter has taken no action to correct any of Schiff’s tweets — particularly the last one, which was made after the Mueller report was released and the truth was known.

The consequences were severe. The false “Russia collusion” hoax consumed the leading institutions of the American media. To this day, a majority of Americans believe the Russia collusion conspiracy theory, thanks to the “fake news.”

On Tuesday, Twitter applied its fact-checking alert to Trump’s tweet warning about the possibility of voter fraud on mail-in ballots — at the same time that prosecutors actually charged a U.S. Postal Service worker with exactly that.

Democrats — including President Jimmy Carter — used to agree that “[a]bsentee ballots remain the largest source of potential voter fraud.” Yet Twitter decided to mark Trump’s tweets as true. And despite voluminous evidence that Schiff was wrong about “Russia collusion,” his claimed remain unmarked and uncorrected on the platform.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). His new book, RED NOVEMBER, is available for pre-order. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.