Protesters recited a Marxist chant on Friday in Washington, D.C., where they demonstrated over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

“I would like to lead a chant by Assata Shakur,” said the protester, mentioning the words of the notable cop-killer, Assata Shakur, who was making reference to Karl Marx in his chant.

The famous words that Shakur referenced from Marx were: “Let the ruling classes tremble at a Communistic revolution. The proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains. They have a world to win.”

“Repeat after me,” said the protester. “It is our duty to fight for our freedom. It is our duty to win. We must love and support each other. We have nothing to lose but our chains.”

“When I say black lives, y’all say matter,” the protested added. “Black lives. Matter. Black lives. Matter.”

“No justice, no peace. No justice, no peace,” the protesters concluded.

The state of Minnesota announced on Friday that former police officer Derek Chauvin — who was seen pressing his knee onto the neck of George Floyd shortly before he died — was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

