Law Enforcement Fire Tear Gas, Peppers Spray, Rubber Bullets at White House Protesters

A firework explodes by a police line as demonstrators gather to protest the death of George Floyd, Saturday, May 30, 2020, near the White House in Washington. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
AP Photo/Alex Brandon
Charlie Spiering

Protesters stormed the White House again on Saturday, as law enforcement officials used tear gas, pepper spray, and rubber bullets to deter them.

Reporters on the scene said that protesters continued to tear down temporary barricades at the White House while throwing fireworks, bottles, and rocks.

Despite Trump floating the notion of his MAGA supporters gathering at the White House on Saturday night, there were no reports of a visible presence of Trump-affiliated supporters on the scene.

Maine One flew over the crowds as the president returned to the White House after watching a NASA/SpaceX manned rocket launch in Florida on Saturday afternoon.

Unlike Friday night, where protesters struggled with Secret Service on Pennsylvania Avenue, officials closed off Lafayette Park keeping protesters far away from the White House complex. Officials were much more aggressive in warding off protesters from the area.

Pictures on social media showed dumpsters near the White House set on fire.

One reporter said on Twitter that she was shot twice by rubber bullets.

The DC National Guard issued a statement noting that they had been activated to assist U.S. Park Police to maintain order near the White House. Military vehicles were spotted traveling to the area.

Protesters repeatedly chanted “F-uck Donald Trump!”

.

