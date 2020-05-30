Watch: Looters Raid Subway Sandwich Shop, Steal Coca-Cola in Dallas

Looters bashed out the windows of a Subway in Dallas, Texas, and stole Coca-Cola during the third night of riots across the United States over the death of George Floyd.

People are looting the Subway on Field St. in downtown Dallas #DallasProtests pic.twitter.com/8uXueBvExh — Dom (@DomDiFurio) May 31, 2020

Looting has begun. Subway at Elm and Field. #DallasProtests pic.twitter.com/Lr40QDQC5T — Kevin Krause (@KevinRKrause) May 31, 2020

