Watch: Looters Raid Subway Sandwich Shop, Steal Coca-Cola in Dallas

Subway
Dallas Morning News, @KevinRKrause/Twitter
John Binder

Looters bashed out the windows of a Subway in Dallas, Texas, and stole Coca-Cola during the third night of riots across the United States over the death of George Floyd.

In Dallas, looters raided a Subway sandwich shop and one woman was seen looting a single Coca-Cola.

Breitbart News is live-blogging the riots across American cities this weekend here.

