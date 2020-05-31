Chaos Erupts in Philadelphia as Rioters Destroy Line of Police Vehicles

FOX29/screenshot
Hannah Bleau

Chaos erupted early in Philadelphia on Sunday as protesters destroyed a line of police vehicles, smashing windows and setting them ablaze as a state of anarchy descended upon the streets.

Aerial footage shows rioters vandalizing a line of police vehicles, even smashing one into another and setting them on fire. According to FOX 29’s Steve Keeley, officers arrived to “help save businesses where many of the poorest residents shop,” and rioters vandalized the vehicles as officers were outside the stores:

Officers are continuing in their efforts to protect local businesses, many of which are minority owned, from from vandals and looters:

Philadelphia businesses have been instructed to close, and Mayor Jim Kenney ordered a curfew starting at 6 p.m. as part of the greater effort to curb the violence ravaging the city.

President Trump has responded to the mayhem in the city, demanding “Law & Order in Philadelphia, NOW!”:

The president earlier announced that the U.S. will be designating Antifa, the violent left-wing group suspected of fanning the flames in several U.S. cities, as a terrorist organization. Additionally, Attorney General William Barr stated that the violence carried out by Antifa “and other similar groups” is akin to domestic terrorism and added that it will be “treated accordingly.”

