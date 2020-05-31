Chaos Erupts in Philadelphia as Rioters Destroy Line of Police Vehicles

Chaos erupted early in Philadelphia on Sunday as protesters destroyed a line of police vehicles, smashing windows and setting them ablaze as a state of anarchy descended upon the streets.

Aerial footage shows rioters vandalizing a line of police vehicles, even smashing one into another and setting them on fire. According to FOX 29’s Steve Keeley, officers arrived to “help save businesses where many of the poorest residents shop,” and rioters vandalized the vehicles as officers were outside the stores:

POLICE CARS DESTROYED: Rioters destroy a line of police cars, ghost riding them into each other and setting them on fire in West Philadelphia. MORE: https://t.co/Xm93XDEQV4 pic.twitter.com/8qcjnBHaHI — FOX 29 (@FOX29philly) May 31, 2020

The @PhillyPolice arrived to help save businesses where many of the poorest residents shop for food&clothes on S. 52nd Street. Many are minority owned businesses&police vehicles were then Vandalized as officers were outside at the stores, then vehicles set on fire @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/j7u9stkmUX — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) May 31, 2020

Officers are continuing in their efforts to protect local businesses, many of which are minority owned, from from vandals and looters:

Just up S.52nd Street from where police protecting other businesses the Sun Ray Drug Store being looted at 52nd&Walnut @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/u5jb1HZmoy — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) May 31, 2020

Philadelphia businesses have been instructed to close, and Mayor Jim Kenney ordered a curfew starting at 6 p.m. as part of the greater effort to curb the violence ravaging the city.

President Trump has responded to the mayhem in the city, demanding “Law & Order in Philadelphia, NOW!”:

Law & Order in Philadelphia, NOW! They are looting stores. Call in our great National Guard like they FINALLY did (thank you President Trump) last night in Minneapolis. Is this what voters want with Sleepy Joe? All Dems! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2020

The president earlier announced that the U.S. will be designating Antifa, the violent left-wing group suspected of fanning the flames in several U.S. cities, as a terrorist organization. Additionally, Attorney General William Barr stated that the violence carried out by Antifa “and other similar groups” is akin to domestic terrorism and added that it will be “treated accordingly.”