Historic St. John’s Church on Fire Near the White House

Demonstrators confront police officers outside of the White House on May 30, 2020 in Washington DC, during a protest over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, who died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes. - Clashes broke out and major cities …
ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images
Charlie Spiering

St. John’s Episcopal Church, a historic church near the White House is on fire, according to a Fox News report on Sunday.

Fox News White House Correspondent Kevin Corke reported that there was a fire in the basement offices of the historic church built in 1816.

American presidents since James Madison have attended services at the church, thanks to its proximity to the White House.

President Donald Trump and his family attended services at the church on Inauguration Day in 2017.

Fox News showed footage of flames inside the office and lighting the ceiling on fire.

Corke reported that there were other buildings on fire including in the AFL-CIO building.

Earlier footage from the scene showed protesters ripping the Amerian flag off the church.

Other fires built with debris as well as American flags were spotted burning in the streets.

The Washington, DC, fire department made it to the scene before the fire spread to the rest of the church.

