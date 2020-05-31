Historic St. John’s Church on Fire Near the White House

St. John’s Episcopal Church, a historic church near the White House is on fire, according to a Fox News report on Sunday.

Fox News White House Correspondent Kevin Corke reported that there was a fire in the basement offices of the historic church built in 1816.

American presidents since James Madison have attended services at the church, thanks to its proximity to the White House.

President Donald Trump and his family attended services at the church on Inauguration Day in 2017.

Fox News showed footage of flames inside the office and lighting the ceiling on fire.

Historic St. John's Church across Lafayette Square from the #WhiteHouse has been set ablaze by rioters tonight.#Shocking pic.twitter.com/HdiYZ8Ikg1 — Pankaj Kumar (@Listen2PANKAJ) June 1, 2020

Corke reported that there were other buildings on fire including in the AFL-CIO building.

Earlier footage from the scene showed protesters ripping the Amerian flag off the church.

From earlier: American flag stolen from church and burned outside White House on H St #protests2020 #dcprotest pic.twitter.com/yD5tFYixw0 — Steven Nelson (@stevennelson10) June 1, 2020

Other fires built with debris as well as American flags were spotted burning in the streets.

Protestors are burning American flags and throwing anything they can find into this fire here on H street outside of the White House. The crowd is starting swell! #DCProtests @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/o6jVTKBO2a — Sharla McBride (@SharlaMcBride) June 1, 2020

The Washington, DC, fire department made it to the scene before the fire spread to the rest of the church.