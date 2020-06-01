Video: Looters Raid Luxury Stores in Manhattan

Joshua Caplan

Looters raided luxury stores in Manhattan as protests and riots continue to rage in cities across the United States over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis.

High-end stores like Michael Kors, Kate Spade, and Barnes & Noble were all hit by looters as the sun set on the city, ABC 7 NY reported.

Reporters on-scene, such as ABC 7 NY’s Josh Einiger and the Daily Beast’s Rachel Olding, shared videos to social media over looters stealing goods from stories.

In one tweet, Olding judged that the looting “feels like a very organized effort tonight,” with children coming to break into stores with hammers and large bags. “They have spotters on the corners and cars ready to go. Group of about 500 kids now running up Fifth Ave looting whatever they want,” she said.

Monday’s looting comes after over 250 people were arrested early Monday morning after rioters looted various stores in Midtown and SoHo. Among the stores broken into were Gucci, Nike Soho, Chanel, Tory Burch, and Kate Spade. In addition, Best Buy and several pharmacies were also raided. One man was reportedly shot amid the looting in SoHo.

