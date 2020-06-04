Donald Trump: Joe Biden Failed Black Community for 43 Years

President Donald Trump on Wednesday criticized former Vice President Joe Biden for failing the black community during his 43-year career as a public official.

“The African American population was treated very badly by Biden,” Trump said. “He didn’t know it and he doesn’t know it now honestly, because I don’t think he knows where he is.”

The president spoke about Biden and the ongoing protests in America’s major cities in an interview with his former press secretary Sean Spicer who now works for Newsmax TV.

Trump said he was surprised when he heard Biden talking about “systemic racism” in the police departments across America and questioned why he never fixed the problem.

“I heard Biden talking about systemic racism in the police department today,” Trump said. “He’s been there for 43 years – he was there eight years as vice president … I will tell you he had plenty of time, why wouldn’t he do this?”

Trump accused Biden of being lazy while allowing his son Hunter Biden to take lucrative positions from foreign interests.

“He had plenty of time, he was taking a lot of vacations, taking it easy, sending his son over to China to pick up a billion and half dollars, sending him to Ukraine where he was paid $83,000 a month and $3 million up front or something,” Trump said.