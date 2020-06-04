Donald Trump Releases Campaign Ad Calling for Healing Not Hatred

A new ad released by President Donald Trump’s campaign calls for healing during the ongoing protests sparked by the death of George Floyd.

The nearly four-minute video features the president’s remarks on Saturday, May 30 at the Kennedy Center, where he devoted a large portion of his speech to the crisis in the country.

“I stand before you as a friend and ally to every American seeking justice and peace,” Trump says in the video.

The video features images of George Floyd and the peaceful protests from the last few days but also the violent looting and rioting in America’s major cities.

“The memory of George Floyd is being dishonored by rioters, looters, and anarchists,” Trump says.

The video concludes with images of police officers hugging protesters and Americans working together to clean up their cities

“We are working toward a more just society, but that means building up, not tearing down; joining hands, not hurling fists; standing in solidarity, not surrendering to hostility,” Trump says.