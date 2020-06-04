Lindsey Graham Postpones Vote on ‘Obamagate’ Subpoenas

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, has postponed a vote on whether to authorize subpoenas as part of the panel’s investigation into the origins of the FBI’s Trump-Russia probe.

“We’re going to do what this committee needs to do, and we’re doing to fight it out and we’re going to vote. And we’re not going to be done today, so I don’t see a resolution this day, if you need to go somewhere go,” said Graham. “I think the best thing for us to do is [to] carry this over to next week so we can have a full discussion,” Graham said, according to The Hill.

“We’ll get to [a] conclusion next week” on the vote, he added.

Prior to Graham’s decision, Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) expressed fury at both Republicans and Democrat about scheduling for the meeting.

“Can we get a sense of how long we’re going to be here? …. With all due respect, I don’t think anybody in private ever disagrees with me when I say that it’s bulls— the way people grandstand for cameras in here. The reality is if we didn’t have cameras in this room, the discussion would be different,” Sasse said, before adding: “90 percent of our committees are about people trolling for soundbites.”

Graham hit back, “I don’t think they’re trolling for soundbites, I think they’re genuinely upset with what I’m doing.”

Last month, Graham said he plans on completing his panel’s investigation into the FBI’s probe of now-debunked collusion between the 2016 Trump campaign and Russia and release a public report on the findings before the presidential election in November.

The panel’s subpoenas are expected to cover up to 50 individuals, including fired FBI Director James Comey, former CIA Director John Brennan, and former Director of National Intelligence (DNI) James Clapper.